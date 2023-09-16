The WHO has a list of pathogens with epidemic potential, including Nipah, the virus that reappeared in India and has already caused two deaths. The list has other old acquaintances, such as Zika or Ebola, but also highlights diseases that hardly make the headlines, such as Lassa fever, for example. These pathogens must be investigated and monitored to prevent possible crises, but they tend to receive the least attention.

The fears that Covid-19 awakened in us, its endless lockdowns and the paralysis of the world are still present in the collective consciousness. An example of this is the alarm that the Nipah virus has raised in India, which has left two fatalities out of five infections and has caused the temporary quarantine of a district in the state of Kerala, in the south of the country.

It is likely that this outbreak, like the last ones that have occurred in India, will be contained within the country itself with relatively few victims. However, that does not diminish the importance of something that goes a little further: there are more and more jumps of viruses from animals to humans.

The WHO has, since 2018, a list of priority pathogens with the potential to cause an epidemic. Among them are coronaviruses, also Ebola and the Marburg virus, in addition to Zika, which have already caused health crises in the past. However, there are other less well-known pathogens, such as Lassa, Crimean-Congo or Rift Valley hemorrhagic fevers, all with different mortality rates and animal reservoirs.

These zoonotic disease viruses (that is, those that have their origin in the animal world) are especially present in tropical areas. They are the most biodiverse regions in the world, so there are more possibilities of different pathogens, but they are also areas that have suffered rapid urbanization and deforestation that has closer contact between animals and humans.

Health workers install a sign to warn of the Nipah virus isolation zone in the Kozhikode district of Kerala, India, where five cases have been detected, on September 12, 2023. © Reuters

With the loss of habitat for many species, animals are moving closer to cities, which have taken up space from jungles and tropical forests, precisely promoting these virus jumps. Furthermore, many communities in tropical areas depend on subsistence economies based on growing their own food, caring for their own farm animals, and sometimes even hunting.

It may seem difficult to imagine, but it is as simple as someone eating a mango that has been bitten by a bat and on which some remains of saliva remain to expose themselves to the Nipah virus; that a tick pinches first a cow and then a farmer to catch Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever; that someone is unlucky enough to buy a sick rodent in the Wuhan market to trigger a pandemic.

More and more outbreaks

In 2019 and 2021, the two years of the last Nipah outbreaks in India, there was only one infection each time. In the 2019 case, the patient did not develop a cough, one of the possible symptoms. Thanks to that, the virus was unable to spread. In 2021, Covid-19 precautions and recurring masks lent a hand. Sometimes, the difference between an outbreak coming to nothing or causing a crisis of international dimensions seems as small as pure chance.

We also saw it with mpox, previously called monkeypox. Normally contained in countries where this virus is endemic, a sporadic infection from a traveler caused the pathogen to find a circuit of infections among men who have sex with men. In this case, luck was not on our side.

Unfortunately, it seems that we will be flipping these coins more and more frequently. In WHO figures from 2022, during the last decade There have been 63% more zoonotic disease outbreaks compared to the previous decade, from 2001 to 2011.

Not only is deforestation and urbanization of the natural habitats of animal reservoirs for various viruses increasing, but the possibilities of transportation and expansion are also increasing. Virus jumps to humans have always happened, but now they do not stay in rural areas but have the potential to reach cities: the Ebola crises of 2014 are an example.

The solution to preventing future crises involves research and resources to the countries that will be the front line when a new virus outbreak occurs. However, despite having so many past models that show us the risks of these emerging diseases, interest in this type of virus remains limited.

Articles published annually on mpox before the last crisis They did not exceed 50 annually. However, in 2022, 450 were published, nine times more than usual. It is good news that more research is being done on this disease, which is a scourge in several countries in sub-Saharan Africa, but it would have been better to have accumulated knowledge before the outbreak broke out. For example, the exact effectiveness of the smallpox vaccine in containing this disease was unknown.

Furthermore, another symptom of the structural problem surrounding the research is that the vast majority of articles published on mpox were developed in the United States and Europe, regions whose interest in the virus was only awakened when they were affected by the crisis. However, strengthening research in the countries of origin of the diseases can have an essential advantage in preventing local outbreaks from becoming international ones.