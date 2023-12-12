“Of the ten levers that we are presenting today, I would summarize the most important one as follows: relaunching the role of the central level on three major actions, the financing action of the National Health Service, the health planning action, the measurement and evaluation action of the performance of the Regions”. Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità, said this on the occasion of the first Salutequità Summit, in which the 10 levers for equal access to relaunch and modernize the National Health Service were presented.