The succession of experts and fake news, during the Covid-19 emergency, have created uncertainty and disorientation. “The presidents of the scientific societies, who express the company’s board of directors, were hardly in the media,” says Franco Vimercati, president of the Federation of Italian medical-scientific societies (Fism). “In a moment of pandemic crisis – he observes – the voice must be unique, but authoritative and must also be above the institutions”. Vimercati’s invitation is to find “a moment of confrontation, within scientific societies, so that the message to the population is shared”, capable of giving “certainties, not indecisions”, not only “at national level, but also at the regional level ”, according to the president of FISM, which represents almost 200 associations of specialties in medicine.