“The patient suffering from ITP needs a person who knows how to instill trust and serenity, willing to take him by the hand along the tumultuous path”. Thus, Nicola Vianelli, hematologist at the ”Seragnoli” hematology institute of the S. Orsola Malpighi polyclinic in Bologna and president of the scientific committee of Aipit Aps, on the occasion of the presentation event of ‘Passata è la storm’, the Diary on board the first crew of 5 people with ITP (Immune Thrombocytopenia), who participated in the ‘stormy’ Millevele regatta in Genoa last September 2022, thanks to the ‘ITP – Traveling with Werlhof’ project.