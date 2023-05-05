“The AIL National Conference is one of those initiatives of a certain weight from an educational and information point of view”, said the Director of the UOC Hematology Tor Vergata Polyclinic Foundation, Adriano Venditti, on the sidelines of the convention organized by AIL entitled ‘Treat and take care’ now in its third edition. “Acute leukemia and the environment is a much-discussed topic. The different environmental factors that have been related to the development of these diseases have been identified,” he continued.