The fairground of San Javier, located in the El Pino polygon, will debut as a mass vaccination center against Covid-19 this Friday, the day on which it is planned to vaccinate some 2,500 people between 79 and 75 years of age from the municipalities of San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar and Los Alcázares, who will receive their first dose of the vaccine Pfizer.

The mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo and the councilors of Health, Isidoro Miñano; Security, Rubén Pérez, and Public Services, María Dolores Ruiz visited the facilities this Tuesday together with Juan Francisco Amoraga, Public Health technician of Health Areas II and VIII of the General Health Directorate and those responsible for Nursing at the hospital Los Arcos, to finalize the details of the organization of a day in which more than 70 people are scheduled to be vaccinated every 15 minutes.

Between 12 and 16 sanitary technicians from the General Directorate of Health, Corecass and teams from 061 will attend to some 2,500 people in the tent of the fairgrounds, who represent the total population between 75 and 79 years of age of the three municipalities. The vaccination is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will continue until all the people mentioned are finished, around mid-afternoon.

From Public Health they remember that they are sending telephone messages with the summons and the time at which they should go. Likewise, it is recalled that the citations will be received exclusively by those people who are in the age range of 79 to 75 years and who are discharged from the Health Service in any of the three municipalities.

Displaced persons will also be cited, although only those who have previously registered as such and have their accreditation number from the Health Service of the Region of Murcia. The residents of La Manga del Mar Menor will be vaccinated through the Health Area II, to which they are attached.

The San Javier City Council, in addition to the infrastructure and its set-up, will provide the necessary furniture such as tables and more than one hundred chairs, where the newly vaccinated will wait the regulatory 15 minutes of supervision, as well as disinfection material, staff and collaboration Local Police and Civil Protection service that will collaborate in the organization and development of the vaccination day.

Luengo expressed his satisfaction with the fact that the City Council of San Javier can contribute to a process “so important and long awaited by the population” and has been confident that Friday will be the beginning of a greater speed in the number of vaccinations provided.

The fairgrounds will continue to operate over the coming months with specific appointments for different age groups, depending on the availability and type of vaccines available each week. If the number of vaccines expected to be received weekly from now on does not decline, it is expected that in June the population of up to 50 years of age in the region may be vaccinated.