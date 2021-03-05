Emails between the SMS Occupational Risks service and the successful bidder Zardoya Otis demonstrate the absence of defined criteria and controls Prepared vaccines in a stock image. / Guillermo Carrión / aGM JAVIER PÉREZ PARRA Friday, March 5, 2021, 03:27



Salud vaccinated workers and managers of services managed by external companies who do not actually work in hospitals. This is reflected in a series of emails that were exchanged between the coordinator of Occupational Risks of the Murcia Oeste area and Zardoya Otis, the successful bidder in charge of the maintenance of the elevators.