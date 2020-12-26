The Ministry of Health has resorted to logistical support to the Armed Forces to ensure that the first covid-19 vaccines are already distributed this Sunday in all autonomous communities and the immunization campaign can begin simultaneously throughout Spain.

A convoy from the Army Transport Group, with an escort from the Civil Guard, has traveled early this morning to the warehouse that the pharmaceutical company Pfizer has in Cabanillas del Campo (Guadalajara) to collect the trays of vaccines assigned to the two archipelagos and to the two African places and transfer them to the Getafe air base (Madrid). From there they will fly to Ceuta (aboard an Army Chinook helicopter), the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Melilla (in three Air Force transport planes), where they will be available on Sunday morning. The Ministry of Health, with the support of the Interior, is in charge of distributing its roads to the remaining communities by land.

The first doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech (which has been baptized with the name of Comirnaty) left last Wednesday in a truck from the Puurs plant (Belgium) and arrived at the center at 7.30 this Saturday logistics of the pharmaceutical company in Guadalajara, after spending the night at the Civil Guard headquarters in Lerma (Burgos). After this first delivery, it is expected to receive 350,000 weekly vaccines in the coming months.

The support of the Armed Forces to the immunization plan is part of Operation Baluarte, directed by the Operations Command in Retamares (Madrid), which until now was limited to disinfection tasks in nursing homes, health centers or facilities strategic (such as those that were already carried out during the first state of alarm, last spring) and the support of military trackers to the autonomous communities to follow the trace of infections.

The Council of Ministers approved last Tuesday the purchase of two freezers to preserve Pfizer vaccines (which must be stored at 80 degrees below zero) by the Military Pharmacy Center in Colmenar Viejo (Madrid) for 4,951,373 euros. In principle, it is planned that the doses planned for military personnel (120,000 troops) will be stored there, starting with those assigned to missions abroad, but Defense has made the facilities available to the Ministry of Health.

