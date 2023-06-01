“This investment is an important and significant sign of how the Italian production system is growing especially in the innovation research sector up to strategic sectors such as pharmaceuticals. It does so with an international partnership that makes the pharmaceutical and biomedicine system stronger and more significant which for us is one of the most important aspects of Made in Italy. This is why we have set up the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry table here with Minister Schillaci and this is a concrete result: we have the objective of bringing order to the system of foundations with important resources to allow companies that want to invest in Italy to do so with public support, with a clear direction that brings together universities and research centers, as well as companies: I believe this is a necessary input to create significant new products in our country. ” Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, declared on the sidelines of the press conference for the presentation of the new agreement between MSD and BSP Pharmaceuticals for the production of oncological drugs.