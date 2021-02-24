Health Urinary problems are not part of normal aging – the expert tells you which symptom you should always see a doctor

Urinary problems are not part of normal aging, but should always be studied and treated, says the expert. Tobacco is the most significant risk factor for bladder cancer.

The former of the Greens Congressman Jyrki Plant told New Finland at the end of January on his blog transfer to convalescent care. She has bladder cancer, which was diagnosed in 2003. Also Helsingin Sanomat reports on the subject.

Over the years, the bladder, spleen and both kidneys have had to be removed from the plant. With home hemodialysis treatment, the plant has been able to continue its life until metastases appeared in the liver. According to the Plant, not even the most effective cytostatics have been effective against them.

Bladder More than a thousand Finns, most of them men, get cancer every year.

In men, bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer. In Finland, about 350 people die of the disease every year.

Smoking is the biggest predisposing factor for bladder cancer.

“There are a lot of substances in tobacco that are excreted in the urine. The substances irritate the bladder wall, ”says a urology specialist Riikka Järvinen Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus).

According to Järvinen, however, the amount of smoking matters, ie if you smoke a lot and for a long time, it causes more bladder cancer than if you smoke less and only now and then. Quitting smoking also matters: quitting returns the risk, not quite to zero, but the situation gradually improves, ie the risk decreases.

In the past, working in the petrochemical and mining industries also caused some bladder cancer, but the predisposing factors for these jobs have diminished due to the development of occupational health care.

Bladder cancer occurs at an average age of 74 years. As the population ages, the rate of bladder cancer increases.

As the proportion of women also among smokers began to increase at some point decades ago, the number of bladder cancers in women has also increased slightly. Järvinen says that it has also been speculated that because men’s bladder empties worse than women’s, urine containing potential tumor cells is longer in men’s bladder.

It remains to be seen whether the current decline in smoking among young age groups will also affect the rate of bladder cancer.

“ The symptoms of bladder cancer are partly the same as in urinary tract infection.

Bladder cancer the first symptom is almost always that blood enters the bottom of the bowl when urinating.

“Then you should always see a doctor, even if you don’t have blood every time you go to the toilet,” Järvinen says.

The tumor in the bladder is a fragile tissue that can leak blood into the urine and sometimes the blood supply can stop. Sometimes bladder cancer is symptoms of urinary irritation or pain at the base of the pelvis.

Based on the current test performed in primary health care and other possible studies, it is already possible to say whether a referral is needed for special medical care.

“A small part only shows blood or red blood cells in a urine test,” Järvinen says.

The symptoms of bladder cancer are in part the same as in urinary tract infection: urinary-related irritation symptoms such as burning, dense urination, and a feeling of urinary incontinence.

It is very important that bladder cancer is found at a stage when it has not yet spread to the muscle but is superficial and has not slipped inside the bladder wall. Superficial bladder cancer has little effect on quality of life and, if left superficial, does not shorten life expectancy. About 70 percent of bladder cancers are found at this stage.

“Superficial bladder cancer is not very abrupt and can be followed after tumor removal, but if it starts to grow tentacles deeper into the muscle wall, the cancer’s agility increases and additional treatments are needed,” Järvinen says.

Superficial bladder cancer is monitored by endoscopy and superficial tumor changes are removed by planing. Superficial bladder cancer has not yet spread to other parts of the body. In addition to shaving, it is treated with various drug rinsing treatments if necessary.

Järvisen according to bladder cancer treatment is one of the most expensive cancers per patient because it involves a lot of small procedures for patients and the disease is monitored for years. Depending on the risk classification, approximately 30–80% of patients recur superficially after the first treatments, and 1–45% progress to advanced cancer.

“Widespread bladder cancer is a challenging disease. It is often fast-growing and aggressive, and because patients may be elderly, they may have other conditions that limit the delivery of medication, ”says the ward physician, Petteri Hervonen From Husin Uro Oncology Outpatient Clinic.

He recalls that bladder cancer does not show up in blood tests in men, such as the PSA value, which denies the possibility of prostate cancer. According to Hervonen, any urinary incontinence that increases with age should be studied.

“Urinary problems are not part of normal aging but should always be studied and treated,” says Hervonen.

According to him, some older patients are still shy about lower headaches, which can lead to unnecessary delays in treatment.

If bladder lavage treatments and shaving no longer helps, the bladder can be removed. The bladder is a store where urine waits for emptying. Urine generated in the kidneys can be directed to the stomach sac on the abdomen instead of the bladder, or a new reservoir can be built from the intestine to store urine.

Bladder cancer can spread to the liver, lungs, or bones, for example. Then the cancer is treated with radiation therapy, chemotherapy and various combination therapies. The latest drugs used to treat bladder cancer are immunological drug therapies that regulate the body’s own defenses.

“Immunological drugs are being intensively studied in the treatment of many cancers and are already used in the treatment of people with advanced bladder cancer in many places,” says Hervonen.

Jyrki Plant says in its blog about one promising drug found for advanced bladder cancers, enfortumab, which has not yet been granted a marketing authorization by the European Medicines Agency. It is a type of combination therapy with an antibody and a cytostat.

“The drug looks promising, but its effectiveness and safety in the first-line treatment of advanced bladder cancer has yet to be demonstrated,” says Hervonen.