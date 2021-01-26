Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection informed private health hospitals of the need to continuously update the data related to the number of medical beds available at each hospital, as well as all the information required through the “Our Mawarid” program, immediately.

Dr. Ameen Al-Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing, indicated in his book in this regard that the Ministry had undertaken this procedure within the framework of its keenness to ensure the interest of patients and to strengthen the health system in the country, and based on the utmost importance of updating the data of the “our resources” system through Include the latest developments in hospital beds.

In a related context, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection issued the second version in the English language of the unified guide for the use of serological examination for the emerging “Corona” virus, based on the recommendations of the national team of laboratories, demanding compliance with what was stated in this guide.

“The new evidence confirms that the results of serological tests should not be used to make decisions about returning people to the workplace in the future,” said Dr. Yassin Khaled Ahmed, consultant clinical pathologist and biopathology at the American Hospital in Dubai. He added, “The results of serological tests should not be used to diagnose acute infections, nor should they be relied upon to issue immunity passports to people until their existence, durability and duration are proven.” He pointed out that the guide stressed the importance of educating the community regarding the current restrictions on serological tests, pointing out that according to the recommendations of the manual, the serological examination is not the primary method for diagnosing infection with “Covid-19”, but rather the examination of the nose swab pcr. He mentioned that the evidence requires the approval of serological tests with a scale of high specificity (greater than 99.5%), in order to reduce the false positive test, explaining that among the most important groups benefiting from the serological examination are contacts and people with a history of symptoms compatible with Covid-19 and those with The emerging vaccine against the “Corona” virus.

Dr. Khaled said that the serological examination comes in certain contexts and for specific people, and is used for studies related to determining the response to approved vaccines, explaining that the most important benefits of serological tests are related to identifying the antibodies that the vaccines can provide against Corona, and thus give a clear idea of ​​immunity against This disease in the future. He pointed out the importance and role of serological examination in knowing the information that can be obtained for future research on the disease. For her part, Dr. Heba Ghanem, laboratory director at the Saudi German Hospital in Ajman, said: “Serological tests indirectly detect virus infection that has been cured, or bypassed by measuring the immune response to the virus. Therefore, serological tests usually do not replace direct detection methods as a tool. It is essential for diagnosing an active infection, but it has many important applications in monitoring and responding to Covid 19.

… and looking to strengthen cooperation with Mexico

Dr. Hussein Abdul-Rahman Al-Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Centers and Clinics Sector at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, affirmed that the Ministry is always keen to share the UAE’s pioneering experience in tackling the “Covid-19” pandemic through the unique model it has followed of precautionary measures and preventive measures to contain the virus.

This came during a video-conference meeting with Francesca Elizabeth Mendes Escobar, the Ambassador of Mexico to the UAE, in the presence of Dr. Nada Hassan Ahmed Al-Marzouki, Director of the Preventive Medicine Department, Dr. Leila Al Jasmi, Head of the Immunization Department, and representatives of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Mexican Ministry of Health. At the outset of the meeting, Al-Rand welcomed the Mexican side, stressing the UAE’s openness to international experiences and expertise and building foundations for cooperation in the health field. The Mexican side praised the distinguished level of the health system in the UAE and the infrastructure of health facilities.