Further in the update reads, ‘His blood pressure medicines are being given carefully and he will be under the supervision of doctors. In view of his blood pressure, he has been fully advised for bed rest and no one has been allowed to meet him. Depending on their investigation and blood pressure control, they can be discharged till evening.
Let me tell you that before this, the corona test of Rajinikanth was also done in which he had turned negative. Actually Rajni is currently in Hyderabad for the shooting of her next film ‘Annathe’. The shooting has been postponed after 8 of the film’s crew were recently found to be Corona positive. The film stars Rajni alongside Kirti Suresh, Meena, Nayantara, Khushboo, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff.
.
Leave a Reply