Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital in Hyderabad a day earlier after a blood pressure problem. Now Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad has released an update on his health. It has been said in this update that Rajinikanth is better than before but still his blood pressure is increased.

In a health update released at 10.30 am on Saturday morning, Apollo Hospital said, ‘Rajinikanth who was admitted to the hospital a day ago is now better than ever. He had restlessness at night and his blood pressure is still high although it is under control since yesterday. Nothing serious has come up in his investigation. Today they will have some more investigations whose report will come by evening.

Press release on Rajinikanth’s health update

Further in the update reads, ‘His blood pressure medicines are being given carefully and he will be under the supervision of doctors. In view of his blood pressure, he has been fully advised for bed rest and no one has been allowed to meet him. Depending on their investigation and blood pressure control, they can be discharged till evening.

Let me tell you that before this, the corona test of Rajinikanth was also done in which he had turned negative. Actually Rajni is currently in Hyderabad for the shooting of her next film ‘Annathe’. The shooting has been postponed after 8 of the film’s crew were recently found to be Corona positive. The film stars Rajni alongside Kirti Suresh, Meena, Nayantara, Khushboo, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff.

