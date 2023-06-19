The richest 10% of countries account for 90% of morphine drugs, basic for pain management and palliative care. Legal and economic barriers and unequal distribution chains are the main reasons, according to a report published by the World Health Organization. In addition, these treatments can lead to opioid dependence if mismanaged.
