Unicef ​​published its first report on routine vaccination and indicated that the figures for Latin America reflect the lack of political will to maintain the high rates that the region enjoyed for decades. Priority vaccines such as the one that protects against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough, or the immunization injection against the human papilloma virus; as well as against measles are among those that have stopped being administered and whose indices have decreased.

