Health Unexplained symptoms plagued Outi Alaja for years – The disease was called a new folk disease

Outi Alajal, 50, suffered from vague symptoms for years. Eventually, they were revealed to be hypothyroidism. The disease progresses slowly and has a variety of symptoms, but according to the expert, it is quite easy to rule out a disability with blood tests.

For subscribers

In December 2006 in Vantaa Outi Alaja was going to the masseuse when the doctor called. Alaja had applied for research because of years of trouble.

First, the moods varied a lot. In 2002, Alaja lived in London and tried to earn a living as a dancer. Alaja concluded at the time that mood swings were due to stress and unemployment.