Health Unexplained symptoms plagued Outi Alaja for years – The disease was called a new folk disease

Outi Alajal, 50, suffered from vague symptoms for years. Eventually, they were revealed to be hypothyroidism. The disease progresses slowly and has a variety of symptoms, but according to the expert, it is quite easy to rule out a disability with blood tests.
For subscribers
Laura Hallamaa
3:00 | Updated 6:24
In December 2006 in Vantaa Outi Alaja was going to the masseuse when the doctor called. Alaja had applied for research because of years of trouble.
First, the moods varied a lot. In 2002, Alaja lived in London and tried to earn a living as a dancer. Alaja concluded at the time that mood swings were due to stress and unemployment.
Follow and read topics related to the article
#Health #Unexplained #symptoms #plagued #Outi #Alaja #years #disease #called #folk #disease
Leave a Reply