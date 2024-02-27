Health | Under the outer shell of a completely ordinary man from Vantaa, there is a tough biohacker who measures himself in hundreds of ways

Ilmo Strömberg, 36, meditates with bright light glasses on at the beginning of the morning.

Ilmo Strömberg from Vantaa is a biohacker who measures himself in hundreds of ways and helps top athlete Joel Naukkar in his Olympic dream.

Information Strömberg the morning is precisely programmed. He follows the same routines day after day so that he can measure himself in the best possible way.

This morning, the routines are slightly mixed up by the presence of a reporter and cameraman. Strömberg doesn't let the guests disturb him too much, instead he puts on bright light glasses, closes his eyes and calms down to meditate for twenty minutes.