The Consumer Defense Union raises the alarm over the placing on the market of energizing powders to be taken through nasal inhalation. “Numerous problematic aspects of this product have emerged. First of all, the method of intake itself, through ‘sniffing’, is disconcerting. It clearly evokes the consumption of illegal substances, risking trivializing and normalizing dangerous behaviours, especially among young consumers The slogans, the color of the powder and the ‘energizing’ nature of the product seem to be subtly aimed especially at young people, a particularly vulnerable category that could be attracted by these innovations.” This was stated by Martina Donini, national president of Udicon.

“The duration of the energizing effect (20-30 minutes) – continues Donini – opens the door to potential abuse of the product, with repeated and frequent intakes to maintain high stimulation. This can lead to non-negligible risks, not only for the consumer health, but also for their habits”.

“It is necessary to open a serious debate on the safety of this type of product, also from an ethical point of view. No one can ignore the fact that the method of consumption may be suggestive of something else, and this requires finding the best way to protect consumers, especially the younger ones”, concludes President Udicon.