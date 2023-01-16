





06:41 Diabetes is a major global health problem, affecting an estimated 537 million adults. AP – Michael Bryant

According to data published in the ‘British Medical Journal’, in the last three decades the incidence of type 2 diabetes has skyrocketed by 60% among young people and adolescents. The research points to socioeconomic conditions and gender inequalities as some of the factors that promote the disease: women under 30 years of age from impoverished countries are more prone to the disease than women from high-income countries.