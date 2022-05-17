“Doctors and psychologists are integrated” for a “non-fragmented management of the patient”, so that “he feels fully taken in charge also in aspects such as the feelings and fears that often do not find space in the relationship with the doctor”, but that “accompany any diagnosis “. Thus Vito Tummino Fisp, president of the Italian Federation of Psychological Societies. An example of the collaboration between scientific societies of medicine (FISM) and Fisp materialized already in the first wave of the epidemic. “We worked, with the president of the IMF – continues Tummino – in building a questionnaire with an international scientific committee to make a precise assessment on the psychological impact of Covid”. The data have been analyzed and show that “today – concludes the president Fisp – more than half of the people have very significant consequences on psychological health”.