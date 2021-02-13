Carolina Darias now breathes calmly, something that her predecessor in office, Salvador Illa, could not do. In the Ministry of Health since this week, now yes, they are “totally convinced” that the Government will be able to fulfill its promise of having vaccinated 70% of the population by the end of the summer, even before. The reports that the European Commission has sent to the Government in recent days suggest that as of this month of March, the rate of arrival of vaccines will at least double, both due to the incorporation of new laboratories and due to the strong increase in the production of the three companies that are already serving roads to Spain and the rest of the EU.

The numbers, for the first time, do come out as long as the latest forecasts and promises made by Brussels to Moncloa are fulfilled. The official calculations are to date that Spain will pass in the coming weeks the supply of 4,002,145 doses planned for this month of February to be reached at least 8.1 million monthly injectables during the spring. With this rate of supply – official Health numbers point out – there would no longer be problems to inoculate between March and September the 57 million doses that would remain at the end of February for immunize the 33 million people that would theoretically lead Spain to the long-awaited ‘herd immunity’.

According to the official documents consulted by this newspaper, Spain will continue to trust this spring a large part of the vaccination to the Pfizer / Biontech formula, the first to be distributed in the country and from which 2,528,955 injectables have already arrived between December and February. Well, only in March the Government has a written promise to supply 2.7 million vaccines from the German-American consortium.

In Health they assume that Pfizer, which in January had to slow down its production to readjust its chains in order to increase manufacturing, will not fail in its commitment because since this week it has also begun to produce in the laboratories of Marburg (center of Germany), which bought the Swiss company Novartis last year. BioNTech, according to the information provided to the Government, plans to manufacture 250 million doses of its vaccine in Marburg in the first half which he hopes to start distributing at the end of March.

Health’s vaccination strategy in the coming weeks, according to the reports, will have another important pillar at AstraZeneca, despite the war that the company initially had with the EU and the setbacks that its vaccine has caused after that its inoculation has been forbidden to those over 55 years of age due to lack of previous tests in clinical analyzes. The Government has the promise that it will receive more than the 1,810,575 doses of the vaccine from the University of Oxford that will arrive this February.. The British pharmaceutical group – they explain in the Darias department – will certainly have the capacity to fulfill its commitments because it has just partnered with the German laboratory IDT Biologika to boost its production during the second half of this year.

Those responsible for Health ensure that the adjustments made to the vaccination plan by not being able to inoculate the AstraZeneca vaccine to the elderly will maintain without problems intact the rate of inoculations, Since it is going to proceed to inject essential worker groups and it is estimated that no less than 3 million doses of Oxford will be needed to immunize teachers, police, military, firefighters and other groups considered basic by the autonomies .

March 8



Sanidad also has high hopes for the formula of Janssen owned by Johnson & Johnson. Spain hopes to start vaccination with this prophylaxis, which would be the fourth commercial brand, in mid-March, after which the European Medically Agency (EMA) authorized its distribution on the 8th of next month after the United States of light green to this formula a little earlier, on February 26. The Government at the moment does not have estimates of the number of vials that this laboratory can serve immediately, but Darias already announced last Wednesday to the communities that it will be a “Significant amount.”

Spain will have about 40 million injectables of Janssen’s vaccine, Ad26.COV2-S, according to the agreements concluded with the EU. The incorporation of this formula could suppose the definitive acceleration to the immunization of the country since the specialists are studying the possibility that the inoculation of a single dose is necessary.

What seems clear is that in the short term the Russian vaccine, Spútnik V, will not reach Spain. Official reports do not even name it despite Moscow’s offers to the EU and Darias herself was in favor of using it as long as the EMA authorizes it. However, the EMA has denied that it is already studying reports on its effectiveness, as reported by Moscow.