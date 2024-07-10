“The patient affected by periodontitis, in general, presents risk factors, one of which is certainly insufficient oral hygiene that has determined a condition that precedes that of periodontitis, which is gingivitis, that is, inflammation of the gums. The habit of smoking certainly determines an acceleration in the destruction of periodontal tissues: the more the patient smokes, the greater the risk of this condition with a more rapid progression. Another fundamental risk factor is diabetes, in particular, uncontrolled diabetes”. Leonardo Trombelli, president-elect of Sidp, Italian Society of Periodontology and Implantology, said this to Adnkronos Salute, on National Periodontitis Day.