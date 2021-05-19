The second puncture from Pfizer is “mandatory”. The central government considers that the agreement of the Public Health Commission on Tuesday, which will be ratified today in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, links the 19 territories. And this, no matter how much Seven communities will be radically against allowing Pfizer to be inoculated to nearly two million essential workers children under 60 years of age, who were injected with a first dose of AstraZeneca and who have been denied the second injection from this laboratory after two hundred episodes of thrombi detected in Europe, especially among women between 18 and 48 years .

In the last hours and through different channels, the department headed by Carolina Darias has made it clear to the ministries that, like all the decisions adopted in the commission and the council regarding any aspect of the pandemic (vaccination, restrictions, measures on vacation …), even if they are not adopted unanimously, they must be “Complied with” by all regional executives.

Galicia, Madrid, Andalusia, Catalonia, Murcia, Asturias and the Valencian Community voted on Tuesday in the council against the ‘vaccine cocktail’ proposed by the Ministry of Health after its study commissioned by the Carlos III Institute certified that the controversial mixture that numerous scientific societies and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reject frontally did not increase the risk of adverse effects and that it increased the risk of adverse effects up to seven times. immunity.

Aragon and Castilla-La Macha abstained and three other territories (Euskadi, Navarra and Melilla), although they supported the ‘cocktail’, they did insist that a way be opened so that people who have already been inoculated with AstraZeneca and do not want to mix with Pfizer they do have a choice. The Central Executive has reminded the ministries that, for now, the possibility that people who refuse the cocktail can repeat with AstraZeneca is still being debated, but that this option so far is not legal. Furthermore, the Vaccine Conference has already made it clear on several occasions that it does not welcome opening one’s hand to the freedom of choice of the type of prophylaxis in any circumstance.

“Legal implications”



The Health notices followed one another after, at least, Madrid and Galicia threaten to disobey the “mandatory orders” of the Interterritorial. Thus, the acting Madrid Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero assured that the Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso consulted the EMA about the vaccine cocktail and the “Legal implications” of applying it before starting to inoculate essential community workers with the dose of Pfizer. Insisted is that it is “A real nonsense” that such a far-reaching decision is made from “a study that does not certify safety or efficacy, because of how the study itself was designed and because conclusions cannot be drawn by time or by number of patients.” The trial in question was conducted with just over 600 patients and in just two weeks, limitations that have already been criticized by many experts.

«You have to do what the EMA and the scientific societies collect, and of course the Ministry is on time, today it has an Interterritorial Council in which it can make a decision where sanity prevails and not stubbornness you have had to do this, that we do not really know what it responds to, because there is no scientific endorsement and it is something that we cannot support in any way, “he said.

For his part, the president of the Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, guaranteed that his community will administer the second dose of AstraZeneca if the Ministry of Health guarantees the supply of vaccines from the British laboratory. Feijóo insisted that the European Medicines Agency allows the second dose of AstraZeneca, noting that, if there is no supply, Galicia will administer the vaccine that “dictates” Health.