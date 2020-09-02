Health Treatment of depression can revolutionize: a new method can be as effective as drug treatment and is not addictive

A coronary pandemic is kicking off a new method of treating depression.

Depression treatment may revolutionize in the next few years. Alongside antidepressants and psychotherapy, a treatment is emerging in which brain function is stimulated by a weak electrical current.

The revolutionary thing is that a person with depression can get a device from their doctor at home that will allow them to carry out the treatment at home.

DC stimulation causes fewer side effects than medications or psychotherapy. On the other hand, the effectiveness of treatment increases if it is combined with drug therapy, psychotherapy, or both.

The corona exemption state has given new impetus to the development of the treatment method.

“In some treatment facilities, this has been the only treatment that has been able to be offered during the coronary emergency,” says another founder of Finnish DC stimulation device developer Sooman. Tuomas Neuvonen.

The pandemic is also expected to increase depression worldwide. For example In Britain the corona is estimated to have doubled the number of people suffering from depressive symptoms, In Italy the corona and the ensuing economic crisis are believed to increase depression.

Chief Physician of Turku University Central Hospital, Docent of Psychiatry Tero Taiminen compare the new method to the treatment of sleep apnea, in which the patient has access to a symptom-relieving CPAP device.

“The device has significantly improved the quality of life for many patients and reduced the risk of having a heart attack, for example,” he says.

Taiminen believes that a similar leap can be made in the treatment of depressed patients.

“I would argue that depression is an even bigger problem for public health than sleep apnea,” says Taiminen.

Depression is the single biggest reason for retiring in Finland.

Turku at the central university hospital, various treatments for depression based on brain stimulation have been developed for ten years. The partner is the growth company Sooma, founded in 2013.

In practice, the patient can be taught to use the device in one visit, he can borrow it and carry out the treatment at home. The patient’s condition is monitored both with digital devices and by a doctor’s remote office.

Symptoms of depression are usually relieved during the second week of treatment. Typically, treatment lasts a minimum of three weeks and a maximum of four months.

The price of a single treatment period will typically be around five hundred euros. The device costs a few hundred euros a month when rented or “a few thousand euros” when bought, ”Neuvonen says.

Experiences According to Taiminen, DC stimulation has been mainly good. Some have relieved the symptoms of depression, some get rid of them completely.

In Finland, DC stimulation was included in the Current Treatment for Depression recommendation from the beginning of this year.

The method is already in use in the Turku, Oulu, Kotka and Kouvola regions. The treatment is provided by a total of 42 public health care facilities.

Treatment is also available in the Helsinki metropolitan area, and according to Neuvonen, its offering will expand in the near future.

Neuvonen says that half of Sooma’s sales are outside Finland, mainly to France, Switzerland and Austria. All in all, Sooma’s devices have treated more than five thousand patients in Finland and abroad.

Sooma recently received a grant of EUR 1.6 million from the EU to further develop the treatment method.

The patient can borrow the equipment needed for DC stimulation in their home and carry out the treatment at home.­

Where is the effect of DC stimulation based on?

Researchers have found that the brain networks of a depressed person are disrupted.

“There are many different types of depression. However, the common denominator is that the left side of the front of the brain works as if it were in under-turns, and the right side is in over-turns, ”says Taiminen.

The exact reason for this is unknown. However, imaging has been able to show that the function of the anterior part of the brain of a depressed person on the left is attenuated but corrected again as the patient recovers. the left side of the brain stroke, in turn, been found to cause depression in a patient.

In the new form of treatment, the activity of the left frontal lobe of the brain is accelerated by a low electrical current, while the activity of the right frontal lobe is inhibited.

Electricity According to Taiminen, it has been used to treat depression since ancient times. The ancient Egyptians and Romans used Nile catfish and electric ravens to generate electricity to treat depression.

The oldest and best-known form of modern electrotherapy is ECT for severe depression, formerly known as electric shock. In Finland, it has been issued since the 1940s. Today, the patient is anesthetized for treatment. An electric current of up to an ampere is applied to his brain. This results in an epileptic seizure that has been found to be effective in relieving depression.

New electrotherapy methods include, for example, deep brain stimulation DBS, magnetic convulsion MST, and epidural stimulation.

The new DC stimulation tDCS differs from these in that it is less powerful, but correspondingly easier to use more often. The electrical current used is two milliamperes, or about 500th of the amount given in ECT treatment. DC stimulation is also used to treat chronic pain and fibromyalgia.

A dozen randomized studies on DC stimulation have been published recently.

In them, treatment has been found to be either as effective as medication or slightly less effective. “In any case, it has been reliably shown that tDCS treatment is clearly more effective than placebo treatment,” says Taiminen.

In the International Current Treatment Recommendations for Depression, published in July, tDCS was upgraded to Class A, which means “certainly effective”. In the Finnish Current Treatment Recommendation, DC stimulation received a rating of B, ie “probably effective”. According to Neuvonen, the classification is typical of a new form of treatment, for which much experience has not yet been gained.

Turku at the university central hospital, the findings on treatment efficacy are in line with those in the studies.

“A significant proportion of patients have benefited from the treatment. Its effect is roughly in the same category as drugs. In addition, DC stimulation causes fewer side effects than medications or psychotherapy, which often involves a temporary increase in anxiety, ”says Taiminen.

He points out that the effectiveness of treatment increases if it is combined with drug treatment, psychotherapy, or both.

Most commonly, patients feel that treatment increases initiative and activity, as well as the ability to make contact with other people. “Patients also feel that they can do things for which the strength was not enough before,” Neuvonen says.

However, the results are individual and depend on the degree of depression.

The good side of treatment is that it does not cause the side effects or addiction that some medications can cause if they are stopped too quickly. The method is also suitable for those who cannot use drugs due to, for example, pregnancy or some other illness.

The downside is that electrodes attached to the head can cause mild itching or rashes on the scalp.

Particularly According to Taiminen, DC stimulation is well suited for the treatment of incipient and mild depression.

According to Taiminen, it could be used to quickly break down queues for depression treatment and prevent long sick leave and premature retirement. In his opinion, treatment could also be implemented in primary health care and occupational health care.

If treatment is so easy, why not buy a device from the internet and treat depression yourself?

It is not recommended by Taiminen. “First, some of the devices sold on the internet may be bumpy,” he points out. Responsible equipment manufacturers do not even sell equipment to private individuals, Taiminen says.

Second, the treatment of depression always requires the expertise of a doctor, according to Taiminen. “Symptoms that the patient himself interprets as depression may be related to some other illness or psychiatric disorder.”

The main symptoms of depression are a depressed or sad mood that lasts for at least two weeks without interruption. Another symptom is a decline in energy and initiative: A person cannot do anything and is not interested in anything. The third symptom is an inability to feel pleasure or enjoyment.

“If you have at least two of these symptoms, you should seek the help of a health care professional to make sure what is going on,” says Taiminen.

Depressed people are not always aware that they have depression.

“Young men in particular don’t usually recognize depression or sadness. Instead, their dominant mood can be irritable or aggressive, ”says Taiminen.

Many also try to cure their unconscious depression or anxiety with alcohol.

“It’s deceptive. Alcohol can bring relief for a few hours, but over a few weeks, heavy alcohol consumption maintains and intensifies the symptoms, ”says Taiminen.