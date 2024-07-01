Genoa – The update of the regional framework agreement for the regulation of relations between local and hospital health authorities and the public assistance Anpas, Cipas and Cri of 9 February 2010, including the revision of the tariff regime. This is a progressive increase in tariffs relating to emergency and ordinary medical transport services gradually over the three-year period 2024/2026.

The agreement was signed between the Liguria Region, Alisa, the Italian Red Cross, Anpas Liguria, Misericordie Liguria, Anas Liguria. It was also Update of training course for rescuers approved Ems and Ems instructors.

“This agreement takes into account many aspects of our world – he declares Nerio Nuccipresident of Anpas Liguria – and it must be considered the first step of a path together with the theme of training”.

“Thanks to everyone’s work, to the availability of the Health and Social Services Department – highlights the regional vice-president of the Italian Red Cross Maurizio Biancaterra – we have reached an agreement that gives oxygen to the associations, allowing them to work with greater serenity”.

“This is a good agreement for public assistance, the result of a long work, but now we must continue on this path, reasoning for example on the qualified patient” concludes the president of Anas Joseph Rabbit.