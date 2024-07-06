Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/07/2024 – 17:10

The Ministry of Health transferred, this Friday (5), the management of the health services of the Andaraí Federal Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, to the city government. The transfer order was published in Official Gazette of the Union (DOU).

According to the ordinance, the management of the unit, located in the northern part of the city, will be shared between the city government and the Ministry of Health for 90 days. The period may be extended by decision of the Ministry’s Department of Specialized Health Care.

During this period of shared management, the final acts will be provided for the transfer of assets related to the hospital to the hands of the city government. The unit’s federal employees will also be at the hospital’s service during these three months.

After this period, the Municipal Health Department will take over full management of the hospital.

At the end of June, the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, announced that she would announce a restructuring program for the six federal general hospitals in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

In a ceremony held this Saturday (6), in Niterói, the minister spoke again about the hospitals directly linked to the ministry. “There is a great challenge presented by federal hospitals. And the recovery of these hospitals is one of the missions we have at the Ministry of Health.”

In a statement, the Union of Federal Health and Social Security Workers of the State of Rio (Sindsprev-RJ) criticized the Ministry of Health’s ordinance and called for a demonstration at the door of the Andaraí Hospital on the morning of this Monday (8).