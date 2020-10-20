Health tourism Sonja Voltšek from St. Petersburg traveled to Hyvinkää to give birth – Finnish provincial hospitals hope for rescue from Russians in their maternity wards

Proximity is Finland’s advantage in a competitive market for Russian customers. During the coronavirus pandemic, the Finnish hospital has arranged transportation from St. Petersburg to Helsinki for cancer patients.

Any the hometown of St. Petersburg ‘s hospitals did not become audible when Sonja Voltšek wondered where to give birth to her firstborn.

My own mother’s poor experience of a maternity hospital in St. Petersburg did not attract her to seek domestic health care, even though more than 20 years had passed since then.