The president of the Liguria Region and councilor for health, Giovanni Toti, responded in the council to a question from the leader of the Democratic Party, Luca Garibaldi

Genoa – Giuseppe Profiti will not leave his role as coordinator of the mission structure of the health and social health system of Liguria, despite the new role as consultant of the president of the Calabria Region. This was announced by the president of the Liguria Region and councilor for health, Giovanni Toti, responding in council to a question from the leader of the Democratic Party, Luca Garibaldi. “The mission structure of the health and social health system of Liguria continues its work and its coordinator, Giuseppe Profiti, remains in his place – assures the governor – The position of consultant and collaborator with the president of the Calabria Region, at present , does not change existing relationships either from a juridical point of view or from the point of view of personal commitment. At the moment, the mission structure is continuing as it is and it could not be otherwise “.

Toti also recalls the next objectives that Stem is preparing to achieve: “The Erzelli flag project linked to the Pnrr, the development agreement regarding community houses, community hospitals and territorial operational centers and the program agreement on the so-called articles 20: deadlines that before the summer break should outline the novelties of the regional health service, which will be incorporated in an articulated text that will modify the social and health plan, with appropriate legislative comparison in the classroom “.

Harsh criticism from the parent company dem Garibaldi: “In addition to having a councilor for health who is the president of the region, we now have a coordinator of the mission structure who also works as super consultant for another region. In health, nothing is done if there is not a double role: the coordinator of the mission structure, paid as a councilor, will do it as a second job because he is also a consultant for another Region“.

The group leader dem points out that “in Liguria, in addition to not having a full-time health political structure, unless the governor decides to leave the delegation, now we will not even have that technique. You are forcing the Ligurian healthcare system to starvation and death”.