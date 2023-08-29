A study published in ‘JAMA Pediatrics’ found that boys and girls who used screens for more than four hours a day developed worse communication and problem-solving skills. However, the impact of this technology can go even further: it is known that, in adolescents, it leads to worse sleep and, consequently, worse mental health. We talked about it with Dr. Roxana Trejos, epidemiologist and scientific adviser for France 24.

#Health #screen #Excessive #exposure #impacts #child #development