“The advent of new molecules can give patients the opportunity to have a better quality of life. We will urge the regions to include these new approved drugs in their handbooks as soon as possible.” Thus, Silvia Tonolo, president of Anmar, on the sidelines of the press conference, promoted by the pharmaceutical company Otsuka to present a new therapeutic option for patients affected by lupus nephritis, a serious consequence of systemic lupus erythematosus. This is voclosporin, an immunosuppressive agent recently reimbursable thanks to the intervention of the Italian Medicines Agency.