Health Tips: Drinking soda is very harmful for health. Its consumption poses a risk of heart diseases such as stroke and colorectal cancer. In addition, it also promotes other life-threatening situations. Not only this, soda works to increase your weight quickly. The reason behind this is the high amount of sugar present in it, which increases the chances of getting diabetes in your body. In spite of having no nutritional element, people drink it with great passion and its consumption is increasing day by day among the people. Therefore, keeping in mind your health and anticipating the risk of diseases arising out of soda, we have brought for you some options which will neither harm your health nor you have to compromise the taste.

Green tea

It has been revealed in many research that the consumption of green tea reduces the risk of diseases like many cancers, heart diseases, obesity, liver problems and type 2 diabetes. Also, green tea is calorie free and contains a very high amount of anti-oxidants. It is available in many varieties. You can drink it both hot or cold. If you want to make it a little sweeter, then you can add some honey to it.

Soy milk

Many people are unable to digest lactose and because of this they are unable to consume products made from milk. Soy milk is a great option for such people. It is full of protein. There is an option of almond and vanilla in it. In this, you can also find options with low fat and without sugar. Moreover, nutrients like calcium and vitamin D are found in it.

Coffee

It has been proved in many research that drinking coffee in small amounts has many benefits to the body. Coffee drinkers have a lower risk of life-threatening diseases such as heart disease, prostate cancer and endometrial cancer. In addition, the caffeine present in coffee promotes mental alertness and physical performance.

Flavored water

Nowadays flavored water is very popular. But there are also options with sugar and artificial sweetener. You can opt for a natural flavored option as they are healthy. The specialty of flavored water is that you can drink your favorite fruits, vegetables, lemon, orange, watermelon, cucumber, peppermint, etc. and mix it in cold water.

Vegetable juice

Vegetable juice can also be a great option. The advantage of vegetable juice is that it is made quickly, as well as calories are also very low in it. You get nutrition of many vegetables, without any fiber. They contain less sugar than other fruit juices. But they are high in sodium, such as about 629 mg of sodium is found in 1 cup of tomato juice. So choose an option that has low sodium. Pomegranate juice and grape juice are sources of antioxidants that help protect your brain and blood vessels.

