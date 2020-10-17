Health Tips: The whole of India has been locked down till April 14 while protecting against the corona virus infection, many companies have asked their workers to work from home to office. Because of which many employees are doing work from home for their companies. This is a relief decision for many people, it is proving difficult for many people. But you must be wondering what is the problem of working from home sitting? Actually, there are many people who have adapted themselves to the office-going environment and the run-of-the-mill life. In such a situation, it is proving a bit difficult for them to sit at home and work. Like, many people these days are struggling with back and back pain due to working at home. But do you know what is the reason behind this, let us tell you why there is pain in the waist and back and how to get rid of them.

By taking care of these 4 special things, you can avoid the problem of back pain-

1. Pay attention to the way you sit

Mostly by sitting on the bed, you work in a cross-skewed position, which causes your back pain. Therefore, you should pay attention to your seating position. For this, you should arrange a chair and table of the same height in your house as is usually the case in the office. If you work on a low or very high table, then you will have problems of back pain.

2. Keep the water bottle nearby

Often, people drink more water in the office, while they drink less at home. Drinking less water can increase your headache, backache and back pain problem and can give you many problems. Therefore, like working at home, keep a water bottle near you and keep drinking water continuously. Drink at least 3 liters of water a day. Drinking plenty of water keeps the energy of working in the body.

3. Take a walk in between

Just like you keep getting up frequently for small tasks in the office or take a little walk after lunch, similarly you should take a little walk at home too. According to the WHO guide lines, you should take a break of at least 3 minutes every 30 minutes. During this time, get up from your seat and walk 10-20 steps and stretch the body a little. If you are thirsty, drink water and then get used to it.

4. Exercise at least 30 minutes everyday Do the

According to doctors, exercise should be done at least 30 minutes daily to stay healthy. If there is a complete lockdown in your area or you have kept yourself in isolation, then you may not be able to get out of the house at all. In this case, exercising a little at home will reduce the amount of food and bones will be healthy. This will also remove the problem of body pain.

What causes back and back pain?

The problem of back and back pain has started suddenly among the people working at home, because they have not tried to mold themselves at home according to the office. Many small mistakes made at home cause your back and back pain-

Working in bed.

Lack of proper height table and chair.

Working in a cross-skewed position.

Do not walk or walk in the middle of the rush, while it is necessary.

Drink less water at home than at office.

Excess food and more sleep than daily.

