Health Tips: Nutritious food is the secret of good health. According to Ayurveda, every disease and physical problem can be avoided with the right food. The summer season has arrived and due to Corona virus and lockdown, there has been a lot of change in the lifestyle of the people. In such a situation, the risk of many types of diseases has increased due to the absence of physical hard work, so let us tell you today how you can remove diseases by following certain rules of Ayurveda.

1. Cold food and water is harmful

Always eat only the food kept in the fridge and do not drink cold water with it. You may face digestive problems with this. According to Ayurveda, you should always eat food hot and fresh and drink water only after 45 minutes of eating.

2. Do not overcook the vegetables and boil them

Vegetables are full of nutrients. But if they are cooked more then these nutrients are lost. Therefore, instead of cooking vegetables for a long time, you should eat them by boiling them. Apart from this, some vegetables can also be eaten raw. So keep the temperature low while cooking. This will not destroy the nutrients of food.

3. Eat bran flour loaves

Drain the flour and eat with some bran. According to Ayurveda, rotis made with bran are more beneficial for your health. Bran is full of fiber, which is good for the digestive system. Therefore, if possible, grind the flour a little thicker.

4. Use home-made spices

According to Ayurveda, spices are helpful in making your immunity strong. Therefore, avoid the consumption of adulterated spices in the market. For this, you bring whole spices from the market and grind them at home and make them yourself. Use turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, coriander, onion, garlic, ginger, bay leaves, asafetida, cumin, celery, etc. in your daily diet. All these spices are helpful in increasing your immunity.

5. Eat fruits and vegetables of the season

You should always eat fruits and vegetables of the season. You can eat vegetables like gourd, luffa, bitter gourd, pumpkin etc. during this summer season. Apart from this, take fiber-rich salad like onion, radish, tomato, carrot, beet and cucumber etc. Apart from this, you can eat watermelon, melon, pomegranate, grapes, apple, seasonal, orange, papaya in fruits. With this, the lack of water in your body will be fulfilled and the stomach will be healthy.

