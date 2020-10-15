Health Tips: High blood pressure is a very common problem nowadays. This is a situation when blood pressure starts to rise on the walls of the veins. It may cause work pressure, deadline, poor lifestyle and bad eating habits. If high BP is not treated on time, it can cause heart disease. Some dietary changes can also help you in your treatment. So let us tell you, how can you identify and control its cause and symptoms.

Due to high blood pressure –

Hypertension or hypertension are of two types.

1. Early High Blood Pressure – Mostly found in young people. There are no specific reasons for this. This happens over time due to frequent irregular lifestyle. This type of blood pressure is very common, such as-

-obesity

-More angry

Decreased sleep

Excessive intake of non-vegetarian food

-Black-roast or unhealthy food

2. Secondary high blood pressure – It becomes due to some disease in the body. Such blood pressure has the following reasons, such as-

-Objective sleep apnea

Kidney disease

-Adrenal gland tumorothyroid problem

– Any malfunction

– Excessive intake of antidiabetic drugs

Excessive use of colds and cold medicines

Alcohol, cigarette, drugs etc.

Symptoms of high blood pressure

Having extension

-Head pain

Breathlessness and shortness of breath

-Chest pain

– Blurry of eyes

-Pain bleeding

-Head walking and lethargy

-Blood bleeding

-Insomnia

– Increased heartbeat

Many times, some people do not see any symptoms of high blood pressure. Which can prove fatal for your kidney and heart, so if you are constantly having problems like fatigue or sluggishness, then check your blood pressure.

