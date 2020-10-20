Health Tips: Imitating abroad is considered a fashion in India. Due to which the youth in India are seen to be highly influenced by Western civilization. Music and fashion are a different thing, but western style food has also become very popular in India. Influenced by this, people have started eating corn flakes, sandwich spreads, mayonnaise, muesli, soy sauce, salted butter, white bread etc. But do you know that in recent research, western style food, especially those diets, which are rich in sugar. Can it be so harmful to people that it causes heart failure? So let us tell you today what the study says.

Why is western style diet dangerous?

The amount of sugar and fat is found in western style food. Western style food like burgers, pizzas, cold drinks, fries, sandwiches etc. They are full of sugar, carbs and fat. In particular cold drinks, soda drinks, energy drinks, breakfast cereals, etc., sugar is found very much. Consumption of these processed foods does not provide nutrients to your body. It gives you more fat, cholesterol, sugar and carbs. For this reason, Western style food is very harmful for health.

Risk of heart failure and weight gain

There are many such dishes in Western food, in which the amount of sugar is very high. If a person eats them and if they reduce physical activity, then they become obese and this increases their chances of heart failure in future. He may feel symptoms of pre-heart failure before heart failure.

What is pre-heart failure?

Pre-heart failure is a condition preceding a heart attack. If a person has had pre-heart failure, then the chances of complete heart failure are increased. Pre-heart failure cannot be ignored. In pre-heart failure, a person’s cardiac muscles begin to change and they become weak, due to which the problem of pumping blood starts. Due to this, the person is likely to have small heart attacks 1-2 times.

How was this study done?

The study found out how the diet of people in different groups, their behavior, the amount of fat acid, the amount of polyunsaturated fatty acids or flavonoids, etc. have an effect on their health. Accordingly, scientists said that the Western diet can increase the risk of pre-heart failure and heart failure.

