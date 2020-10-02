Health Tips: Fats play the most important role in increasing body weight. You get these fats from food and drink. In general, most of the foods used in Indian food have unhealthy fat. That is why diseases like obesity, diabetes, heart attack are constantly increasing in India. If you include some healthy fat foods in your diet instead of these unhealthy fats, then instead of gaining weight, your weight will start to decrease and the body will also be more healthy. So let’s tell you 5 such healthy fat food items.

free range eggs

Eggs contain healthy fat but often eggs are surrounded by controversies regarding cholesterol content. But if you eat homegrown eggs or organic eggs, they are more beneficial for you because they contain good amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B, choline and other nutrients, which support the nervous system and heart diseases. Protect from

The nuts

Almost all nuts have healthy fat, which benefits your body in many ways. You can eat peanuts, almonds, walnuts, pistachios etc. in nuts. Almonds contain vitamin E, so walnuts are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. Likewise, pistachio contains elements called lutein and ziagenthenine, which are very beneficial for the eyes. Therefore, instead of eating packaged salt-laden fried foods in snacks, make a habit of eating some nuts.

Avocado

Avocado is a fruit that has a lot of monosaturated fat, so its intake is healthy for the heart. Consumption of avocado reduces the amount of cholesterol in your body and the body burns more fat as metabolismism increases.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The most important source of fat is your cooking oil. Of all the oils, the most healthy olive oil is considered. If you use any other oil for cooking, you should use extra virgin olive oil instead. This olive oil is effective in protecting you from heart diseases, blood pressure and many types of cancer. However, this oil cannot be used for very high temperatures such as frying. Therefore you can use it only for general cooking and dressing.

Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

Coconut oil i.e. coconut oil also contains healthy fat, but just keep in mind that this oil should not be refined but should be extra virgin. Coconut oil has a lot of nutrients and is a very good source of healthy fat. So you can also use extra virgin coconut oil for cooking. Not only this, you can also use butter instead of virgin coconut oil because it is tasty and frozen at mild temperature.

