Health Tips: Often you will have seen many people walk in the name of Morning Walk walking in fun in the park or on the streets, talking to each other. But if you also walk daily like this, then know that by walking in this way you do not get the benefits, in the hope of which you have to walk everyday. Walking is considered to be a great exercise and especially for those who cannot exercise. If you walk regularly for 30-40 minutes every day, then your body can remain healthy and fit. But for this to give more benefit to your body, it is necessary for you to walk properly, so today we are going to tell you about it in detail.

Fast walking is more beneficial for the body

According to this research, if you talk about a long and healthy life, then regular exercise every day is very important to keep you healthy. Along with this, the speed of this exercise i.e. the speed is also very important. The thing to know here is that if you do exercise at a fast pace, then your body gets many good benefits. According to experts, if you walk slowly for 12 minutes every day and vice versa for 7 minutes, then you reduce your chances of early death by 30%. According to the researchers, if you walk at a high speed, then it costs your energy more, which reduces your chances of death.

Understand in easy language, what the experts are saying

According to this research, if you walk 1 hour at the speed of 5 kilometers per hour to burn 200 calories, then if you walk only 40 minutes at the speed of 8 kilometers per hour to burn the same 200 calories, So instead of running at a speed of 1 hour, walking at a speed of 40 minutes can benefit more.

Can speed walking reduce the risk of early death?

If you regularly walk for 30-40 minutes at brisk pace i.e. brisk walk every day, then it gives many benefits to your health, due to which you can be protected from many diseases. According to Richers, most of the deaths in the world are due to these diseases, so if you protect yourself from the risk of these diseases, then indirectly your life increases.

Benefits of walking

This keeps your weight under control.

It reduces the risk of dangerous and fatal diseases like heart attack, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes.

-This makes your bones and muscles strong.

-It is helpful in reducing your stress, so that your mood remains good.

– Improves the balance and posture of your body.

The faster you walk, the more health benefits you get.

