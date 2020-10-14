Health Tips: People do nothing to make their hair and skin shiny. But even after this, there is no significant effect, but do you know that with vitamin E oil, your hair and skin have great benefits. The antioxidants present in this oil helps in removing all the signs of aging and also helps in getting rid of stretch marks, pimples, spots and dry skin. So let’s know about the benefits of vitamin E oil.

Benefits of Vitamin E capsules-

Useful in dry skin

Use of Vitamin-E to provide natural moisture to the skin is very beneficial. It is also helpful in the redesign of cells in the skin. For this, mix 2 teaspoons of vitamin E oil, 2 teaspoons aloe vera gel and 12 drops of rose oil in 1/4 cup of Shia butter. Apply it twice a day.

Remove stretch marks

To remove the stretch marks, prepare a mixture by mixing 12 vitamin E capsules oil and 1/2 cup cocoa butter and 15 frankincense oil. Apply this mixer on your problem area and just remove the stretch marks.

Works as an anti-wrinkle

Vitamin E oil can be used as an anti-aging cream. It is rich in antioxidants and helps to increase blood circulation. For this, prepare a mixture by mixing one vitamin E capsule and 5-6 drops of olive oil. Apply it on the skin around your eyes before sleeping. This makes your skin strong and shiny.

Eliminate hyper pigmentation

This can correct hyper pigmentation. For this, mix 1-2 capsules of vitamin E oil in one teaspoon of castor oil. Then massage it well on the face and leave it for overnight. Use it for one month.

Protects from sunburn

Due to its moisturizing properties, vitamin E oil can treat dry and scaly skin. If your skin burns due to sunburn or itching. So you can use cold vitamin E oil. However, it is best to apply sunscreen before venturing out in the sun.

Make your lips soft

To soften cracked lips, take a vitamin E capsule and apply oil inside it on your lips and get soft lips.

Beneficial in hand dryness

Vitamin E is useful in maintaining the balance of the surface of your skin. For this, take out 2-3 vitamin E capsules oil and mix one teaspoon lemon juice and one teaspoon honey in it. Now add water to this mixture and keep your hands for 5 minutes and then wipe your hands well.

Beneficial in nail growth

Every activity you do has an effect on your nails, due to which they can become yellow and start breaking. To prevent this, for this you have to massage the skin around your nails with vitamin E oil. You will get more benefit by doing this before sleeping.

Helpful in hair growth

Vitamin E oil is a miracle for hair. For this, squeeze oil from the capsule and mix it regularly with any oil. Gently massage it in your hair and massage it slowly and leave it for 2-3 hours. Then wash it with shampoo and warm water. You can use it twice a week.

