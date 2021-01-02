In the Corona era, people are making every effort to keep themselves fit. Things like greens, vegetables, fruits are being used fiercely to keep themselves fit. At this time, people are also consuming milk and dry fruits to avoid cold and cold.

Let us know that food helps in keeping our body healthy. It also enhances immunity. Taking a balanced diet not only brings energy to the body, but also transmits blood. In such a situation, we tell you which foods you can include in the diet.

Use milk and dry fruits

Using them not only increases immunity, but also gives strength to the body. Cashew, Kissamis, Almonds and Walnuts are considered as sources of vitamins. One can also get rid of problems like fatigue and body pain by using it regularly.

Use banana

Banana is very beneficial for the body. It contains vitamins and minerals which gives strength to the body. At the same time, it also makes the digestive system strong.

Eat apples regularly

Doctors always advise us to eat at least 1 apple a day. Apple contains fiber which strengthens the digestive system. It also gives strength to the body as well.

Egg can also be a better option

Proteins and vitamins are found in eggs, which helps in keeping the body healthy. By its regular use, energy remains in the body.

Consume pomegranate

There is no lack of blood in the body by using pomegranate. If you want, you can use 2-3 pomegranates a day. You can also drink pomegranate juice as well. Pomegranate juice is very beneficial for the body.

