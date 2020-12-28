Honey is very beneficial for health. Honey is considered rich in medicinal properties. But if honey is used too much it can harm the body. Today we are telling you about the harm caused by excessive intake of honey.

Excess intake of honey can cause tooth decay. The sweetness present in honey is the food of mouth bacteria, which can cause bacteria in the mouth. Honey is used for weight loss, but high intake of it can also increase weight. By the way, honey is better than sugar but it also has sweetness. 1 teaspoon honey contains 64 calories. Which can work to increase your weight. Honey should be avoided in blood sugar. Honey can increase blood sugar levels. Consuming plenty of honey increases glucose levels, which cannot be broken down by insulin. Some people are allergic to honey. When you consume honey, make sure that you are not allergic. People who are allergic to honey. They may complain of swelling, vomiting on the face. Use a limited amount of honey to keep the stomach fit. Digestion from excessive intake of honey can cause stomach, pain and many stomach related problems.

