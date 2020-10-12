Health Tips: Being healthy is the biggest challenge in this runaway life. If your body is healthy, consider it a blessing from God. Nowadays, people have started having problems with breathlessness at a very young age. Do a little work, pick up some heavy goods or even talk more, then many people start to breathe. There can be many reasons for breathing trouble. Such as any kind of allergy, obesity, smoking, pollution, excess cold, envy, asthma, heart problem, cancer, TV and anemia. At the same time, swelling of lungs and bronchial tubes, asthma problems are common causes of breathlessness.

This problem of shortness of breath is called dyspnea. In such a situation, the lungs do not get enough oxygen. This causes problems in the heart and lungs and causes breathlessness.

1- Exhale deeply from lips: Whenever you feel that you are having trouble breathing, take a deep breath through your nose and exhale as you whistle with your lips.

2- Coffee is effective: The aroma of coffee or drinking hot coffee provides instant relief in an asthma attack. The coffee immediately opens the air that has been held in the respiratory tracts.

3- Eucalyptus oil: If anyone has breathing problems at home, then keep eucalyptus oil. Smelling this oil or putting steam in water, it helps to get instant relief and this problem also ends.

4- Avoid acidic things: Reduce the use of oily, carbohydrate and protein in the mines. Eat fresh fruits, vegetables and sprouted grains.

5- Eat basil ginger: Effective basil is also beneficial in respiratory disease, drinking juice of basil leaves in honey provides relief. Chewing ginger or drinking it in hot water also ends infection in the respiratory tract.

6- Don’t smoke: Do not consume cigarettes, bidis, tobacco, if you breathe often. Avoid going to polluted environment

7- Drink honey: Breathing patients add honey and get relief by taking steam. Drinking honey in lukewarm water also removes accumulated mucus.

8- Keep the body warm: If the breath is blooming, then immediately remove it from the front of AC cooler. Take a warm and open space and take a deep breath. You can also take a bath with hot water. Also reduce obesity. Rose light

