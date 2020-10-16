Health Tips: Protein is very important for our muscles and especially for those who do gym. It helps in meeting the protein needs of our body. But its intake in a certain amount is beneficial for our body but its high quantity can be very harmful for our health. Excessive intake of this can cause damage to the kidneys and liver and can cause bone related disease. So let’s know about the pitfalls from protein powder.

Damage the kidneys

If a person takes a high amount of protein, he produces a large amount of urea. This puts a high pressure on the kidneys because they filter the abundant amounts of urea and calcium from the blood. When protein powder is consumed in large quantities for a long time, the risk of kidney disorders increases. Damage to kidney stones and kidney failure is caused by taking high amounts of protein supplements.

Cancer risk

Some protein powder brands contain large amounts of metals which may increase the risk of cancer. Therefore, it should be avoided with excessive intake.

Gain weight

If protein powder is taken in excess then it can cause your weight gain. This increases the amount of fat in your body. This fat is collected day by day, due to which you start gaining weight fast. And this is definitely not a good sign.

Damage the liver

A diet of protein supplements can lead the body to a state of ketosis without carbs, which leads to higher blood acidity levels. This persistently high blood acidity is known to impair liver function and can result in severe liver dysfunction. In addition, there may be swelling in the liver and there may be an increased risk of severe liver disease.

Dehydration problem

According to a research, high protein diet can make your body dehydrate. This is why people should drink a lot of water on a high-protein diet.

Acne problems

Protein enhances the production of hormones, which are considered to be insulin growth factors. Which can give rise to acne. Therefore, intake of protein powder in large quantities can be harmful for acne.

Bp lo problem

People who are already low blood pressure patients or normal because the protein intake can greatly reduce their blood pressure.

Increased acid in the blood

If you do not use the protein properly, you may have to face this side effect. This is the condition when ketone increases in the blood. If the body fat is low then it will not be able to convert protein into energy and in this way the level of ketone will start increasing in the blood. That means increasing the level of acid in the blood.

Stomach upset

Lacto milk products and sugar found in proteins can give you allergies. But this can make your stomach upset. You may feel swollen or bloating. There may also be abdominal pain or nausea.

