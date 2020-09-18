Health Tips: Glowing, tight and beautiful skin – that’s what everyone wants. But the opposite is true. Everyone is worried about their skin. If someone’s skin is loose, then there is more redness on the skin than necessary, then someone is struggling with dry and lifeless skin. Well, your diet and routine reads a lot on your skin, but sometimes despite good diet and regular routine, your skin starts to deteriorate. One reason for this can also be weather infection. Often there are many changes in your skin with the changing season, which can increase your skin related problems. In such a situation, it is necessary that you know the reasons for dryness of your skin, its symptoms and the measures to deal with this problem.

1. Skin dry due to these reasons

-Change season

The skin usually becomes dry in winter when the temperature of the temperature and moistur is decreased. But in different areas, different effects of weather are seen, such as – weather does not matter that much for people living in desert areas. At the same time, if you live in a plain area then the effect of weather on your skin is more.

– Excess use of hot water in the shower

Taking a bath with warm water can damage your skin. If you have a habit of bathing with hot water for a long time, then your skin can dry for a long time. This is because hot water helps to absorb the moisture of your skin. Apart from this, if you go swimming for hours every day, your skin can be damaged.

Chemical Soap and Face Wash

What kind of soap you use on your skin has a complete effect on your skin. Many popular soaps and face washes take away the moisture from your skin as they are devoid of chemicals that completely pull the oil out of your face. Therefore, whatever soap or facewash you use, first read its label and use only moisturized products.

– Poor skin condition

People suffering from skin diseases such as atopic dermatitis (eczema) or psoriasis are at greater risk of having dry skin more quickly. With the symptoms of these conditions showing, you should immediately contact a doctor and adopt methods to keep the skin healthy.

2. Dry skin symptoms

– Skin roughness

– Frequent itching

Scaling or peeling skin conditions

– Excessive skin irritation after bathing or swimming

– Fine lines or cracks on the skin

3. Contact doctor in these severe symptoms

– Open wounds or infections from scratches on the skin

Skin dryness with excess red skin

Difficulty sleeping due to itching due to dryness

4. Some Simple Tips to Avoid

-Use moisturizer regularly

– Reduce the amount of hot water usage

– Discard skin drying soap

-Cover as much skin as possible in cold or windy weather

– Drink about 3 liters of water daily

