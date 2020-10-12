Use of eggs included in super food gives great benefits to health. According to experts, protein, iron, immunodeficiency, anti-oxidants are found in plenty in eggs. Therefore their advice is that eggs can be made part of the diet.

According to American expert Professor Christopher Balleso, two eggs yield 12 grams of protein, plus vitamin A, D. B, iodine. Eating eggs increases the ability to absorb vitamins. According to a research, if one egg is eaten with vegetable or salad, then the amount of vitamin E present in the salad increases.

Use of eggs in breakfast

Use of eggs does not lead to early aging. Eggs reduce wrinkles around the skin and eyes. Due to which the skin gets rid of wrinkles for a long time.

Beneficial for bones

An egg full of vitamin D contains 20 mg phosphorus and 45 mg calcium. It makes bones and teeth strong. On the other hand, due to vitamin D, egg works to absorb calcium better in the body.

Helpful in improving vision

According to research, lutein, an anti-oxidant, is found in plenty in eggs. It is responsible for keeping the eyesight correct. Whereas lack of it causes changes in eye tissue and can cause vision loss.

Excellent for skin, hair and liver

Vitamin B and protein present in super food eggs play a role in hair and skin health. In the same way, by incorporating eggs into the food, the toxic elements of the liver are released rapidly.

Egg reduces the risk of heart disease

Many misconceptions about the use of eggs are found. But research has revealed that the cholesterol present in eggs is not harmful for health. Whereas the omega-3 fatty acids present in it decrease the surface of triglyceride. Due to which the risk of heart disease is reduced.

More efficient way to cook eggs

There are many ways to cook eggs. If you want, you can consume eggs in hard balls, soft boys, omelet, half fry or fry. Eggs should always be eaten whole. Eating whole egg gives many benefits. Whereas if the vegetables of omelette are increased, then its benefits increase.

Health Tips: These 5 fruits and vegetables are more rich in vitamin-C than oranges and lemons.

Health Tips: If you want to save the heart from diseases, then follow these 4 best yogasanas today