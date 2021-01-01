Health Tips: If it comes to keeping the body energetic during winter, people first choose jaggery. Regardless, jaggery is considered very beneficial for the body, from Ayurveda to allopathy. In addition to giving energy to the body, jaggery also strengthens metabolism. But it is said that not everything is bad. Something similar is also with jaggery. If jaggery is eaten in large quantity, it can harm you in many ways and today we are going to tell you about 5 major health losses.

gaining weight

100 grams of jaggery has about 385 calories, so people who diet should avoid eating jaggery. However, eating it in small amounts does not make much difference, but if you eat jaggery daily, it can increase your weight.

High blood sugar

Eating jaggery increases the level of blood sugar, because about 9.7 grams of sugar is present in 10 grams of jaggery. If you are struggling with diabetes, it is better to consult your doctor before eating jaggery.

Indigestion

Often some people like freshly made jaggery. If you are also one of them, then change your choice immediately. We are saying this because eating freshly made jaggery or too much jaggery can affect your digestion. Due to which problem of indigestion and stomach upset can arise.

Nose bleeding

The jaggery flavor is hot. In such a situation, if jaggery is eaten in the summer, it can also cause bleeding from your nose. Not only this, due to the heat in your stomach due to eating jaggery in summer, your skin can also get bad and due to the heat of the stomach, there can be acne on the face. Therefore, our advice is to eat jaggery in winter. But keep in mind that eating too much jaggery can harm you even in winter.

Parasitic infection

Just eating too much jaggery does not harm. Even if jaggery is not prepared properly and cleanly, it can be harmful. Eating jaggery can cause worms in the stomach. Not only in the village but also in the cities, there is no standard of cleanliness in the way it is made. Because of which often the health of many people is damaged after eating jaggery.

