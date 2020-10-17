Health Tips: Due to today’s run-of-the-mill life, the problem of gas has started happening to everyone. Today’s food and drink has become such that diseases like gas in the stomach, acidity have become common. Our food and drink also contributes to the gas problem. And especially in the winter, we keep eating fried fried things in the form of acidity which causes severe pain in the stomach, chest or sometimes even in the head. It causes chest pain due to gas in the stomach and it also goes up on the head. At that time, it seems that as soon as possible this pain can be relieved.

Gas starts to form in our body when we eat more sour, spicy, spicy food, stay up late at night, drink less water, get angry, worry, stay in one place for a long time, besides some pulses and vegetables. There are also those that make gas. Gas is also produced by drinking more tea. This causes pain in the stomach, back, chest, head, loss of appetite, belching, burning sensation in the chest and abdomen, dizziness, problems such as this. These home remedies can be useful for you. When someone has acidity, it is not only the stomach ache but it also damages our stomach in many ways. It has a very bad effect on our digestive system. Apart from this, due to not eating according to the weather and not exercising, this problem also increases. There are many home remedies to remove the gas produced in the stomach, you should also know about them-

There are many ways to get rid of gas-

cumin: Eat roasted cumin with cold water, this will give relief in gas.

Ginger: If you have to face this problem continuously, then you should drink two to three times a day with the same amount of honey mixed with ginger juice. This will help reduce your stomach gas and your partner will also strengthen your digestive system.

Baking soda: If you are struggling with gas problem, then you should drink lemon juice mixed with one teaspoon of baking soda on an empty stomach daily. By drinking it, you will get rid of gas problem in a moment.

Garlic: If the gas is disturbing, then you can chew a piece of garlic with four raisins and swallow it. Remove and use the seeds of dry grapes. Gas will be able to come out of your stomach immediately.

Black pepper: Black pepper also removes the problem of gas. Consuming black pepper not only gives relief in the gas problem, but it also keeps the digestion right. If there is gas in the stomach, you can drink black pepper mixed with milk.

Thyme: Chew two grams parsley with half a gram salt and eat it. If there is stomach ache due to gas, then that too will be cured.

Cinnamon intake: Consuming cinnamon also ends the gas problem. In case of gas, you boil cinnamon in water and then cool it. Drink cinnamon water on an empty stomach every morning. If you do not like its taste, then you can also add honey to it.

Asafoetida powder: Asafoetida enhances the taste of food, asafoetida is also very beneficial in the problem of gas. You drink asafetida in a glass of hot water. This will solve your gas problem. Drink about two to three asafoetida water a day.

Orange juice and black salt: Many times when gas is produced in your stomach, then things like jaggery and jaggery start happening in the stomach. So to cool it, drink a cup of orange juice mixed with a little roasted cumin and rock salt. This will give you immediate relief.

Myrrh: Put 2 to 3 small myrabalan in the mouth and keep sucking, it will be beneficial.

Vegetable Flaxseed: If there is gas, you can make and eat vegetable of linseed leaves. With this, your digestive system will remain strong along with your gas problem.

Lemon Juice and Ginger: Take one spoon of lemon juice and ginger, then add a little black salt to it and eat it after eating, it improves digestion power and also eliminates gas problems.

