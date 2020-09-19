Health Tips: The number of cancer patients in the country is increasing. In such a situation, it is very important to have awareness among people about anti cancer diet. Anti cancer diet means diet that can reduce the risk of cancer. You do not need to go out for these anti cancer foods because they are present in your kitchen. As such, the investigation of anti-cancer diet is still going on among researchers, but these anti-cancer foods in your kitchen can protect you from cancer. So let’s know about those things that you can keep cancer away from yourself by making it part of your diet.

1. Intake of green tea

Green tea is a powerful antioxidant so it is also seen as an anti cancer diet. Green tea is helpful in preventing liver, breast, pancreatic, lung, esophageal and skin cancer. Apart from this, with the help of green tea, you can also remain fit and fat.

2. Tomatoes is important

There are many benefits of eating tomatoes, but its main advantage is that it is very helpful in fighting cancer. Let me tell you, tomato contains the antioxidant lycopene, which is more effective than beta-carotene, alpha-carotene and vitamin E as it helps in preventing prostate and lung cancer by up to 18 percent.

3. Fruit and vegetables will benefit

Fruits and vegetables contain plenty of vitamins and nutrients. With this, the risk of some cancers can be reduced to a great extent. Therefore, instead of eating processed or sugar-rich foods, eat fruits and vegetables in snacks. People who like to eat Mediterranean diet ie Mediterranean style diet can consume olive oil on fish instead of red meat, this will help them in fighting cancer.

4. Legumes and lentils are very helpful

Proteins are found in plenty in pulses and beans. Apart from this, they also provide fiber and folate to the body, which can reduce the risk of pancreas cancer. Legumes are also very effective for the large intestine. It contains resistant starch, which is good for the cells of the large intestine.

5. Garlic and Onion are unmatched

Sulfur compound is found in garlic and onion. Garlic is used to control blood pressure. But it is also helpful in preventing cancer. Let us know that it is used to reduce insulin production, due to which serious disease like tumor does not develop in the body.

6. Infused Ginger

Ginger is used in every household and it is the next thing that proves to be effective in fighting cancer. Let us tell you that ginger has some special properties fighting cancer cells. Ginger juice not only removes the discomfort caused by chemotherapy or radiotherapy but it is also helpful in stopping the tumor cells.

7. Grapes are also beneficial

Grape contains anthocyanin and polyphenols which are very helpful in reducing the production of cancerous particles produced in the body. Apart from this, red grapes are also very beneficial because their seeds contain super antioxidants which are also used in red wine and red-grape juice. They are unmatched in reducing some types of cancer and heart diseases.