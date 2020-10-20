Health Tips: To be healthy, it is important that you take utmost care about hygiene and personal hygiene. Sometimes you have some bad habits which can be very harmful for your health. Habits that you need to improve. Therefore, along with changes in the rules of cleanliness, it is very important to improve your habits as well, so today we tell you some of the mistakes related to hygiene, which you need to change.

1. Bathing too often

Bathing too often, not bathing or bathing less, can be worse. Experts believe that bathing too much causes your skin to become dry and cracked, through which bacteria can easily enter your body. Therefore, it should not be bathed more than once a day.

2. Wash hands even before defecation

Always you must wash your hands after defecation, but you should wash your hands before going to the toilet. Because bacteria can be grown not only in the toilet but also in the whole house. So if you have not washed your hands for a long time, then you wash your hands before going to the toilet. Because in such a situation it can be dangerous for you to touch private parts while toilet. Therefore, it is important to wash hands not only after defecation.

3. Flush toilets with fingers

Your toilet comes in the dirtiest parts of the house and after one flush it may contain dozens of bacteria. Therefore, try to flush the toilet not with the fingers, but from the back side of the finger. With this, if you have forgotten to wash your hands before going to the toilet, then flushing the back part of the finger will not spread bacteria around.

4. Washing face with soap

Some people wash their face repeatedly with soap, but washing their face with soap more than twice a day closes the pores and causes breakouts. This is the reason why skin experts recommend not to use soap on the face. It can also inhibit the pH level of your skin.

5. Using dirty pillows

By using a pillow for a long time, many dust mites and bacteria in and under your pillow make your home. These bacteria can enter your face and mouth and cause problems like demodicosis. It can cause skin problems, allergies and irritation in the upper respiratory tract. Therefore, you must wash your pillow every week.

6. Putting Pets with You

If you put your pet to sleep with you, it can harm your health. Your pets bring many bacteria with them, which can be harmful for you. This can cause bubonic plague.

