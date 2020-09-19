Health Tips: Rice is a food that is eaten around the world. Rice is used in everything from breakfast items to sweets such as rice pudding, kheer etc. If we talk about India, there are some areas of India where rice is very much liked and its consumption is also high. But when it comes to health, people often consider rice less beneficial. If it comes to weight loss, most people remove it completely from their diet because according to a rumor, rice works to increase weight. Removing your misconception, let us know that carbohydrate is found in rice while weight gain is directly related to calories. Although there are many varieties in rice, but most people are familiar with white and brown rice. Therefore, today we will give you information about the qualities of the rice by dealing with other varieties.

1. Brown Rice

Brown rice is counted in whole grains. Brown rice is better for health than white rice because it has high fiber content. In addition, brown rice has a very low glycemic index while white rice has a higher content.

Nutrition Facts – Serving Size 1/4 Cup Dry

-170 calories

-1.5 gram fat

-0mg cholesterol

-0mg sodium

-34 grams of carb

-2 grams of fiber

-3 grams of protein

2. Red Rice

Red rice is also found in high amounts of antioxidants, also known as anthocyanins. Anthocyanin is obtained from dark purple and red colored fruits and vegetables. With this, diseases like irritation, allergies, cancer etc. can be removed from the body.

Nutrition Facts – Serving Size 1/4 Cup Dry

-150 calories

-1.5 grams of fat

-0mg cholesterol

-0mg sodium

-35 gram carb

-2 grams of fiber

-3 grams of protein

3. Black Rice

These rice have a specialty. When cooked, they change their color to purple. Since it contains high amount of anthocyanin, they are helpful in protecting you from serious diseases like cancer. Apart from this, the consumption of black rice is beneficial for liver, kidney as well as stomach.

Nutrition Facts – Serving Size 1/4 Cup Dry

-160 calories

-1 gram fat

-0mg cholesterol

-10mg sodium

-33 grams of carb

-3 grams of fiber

-5 grams of protein

4. Wild Rice

As you know from the name itself, this rice is grown in lakes, marshes etc. Proteins are found in high amounts in these rice. Wild rice is a good source of many vitamins and minerals. Keeping the texture and taste of this rice, it is served with mushrooms.

Nutrition Facts – Serving Size 1/4 Cup Dry

-160 calories

-0.5 grams of fat

-0mg cholesterol

-0mg sodium

-35 gram carb

-3 grams of fiber

-7 gram protein

5. Jade Pearl Rice

It is small in rice size and green in color like bamboo extracts. Jade Pearl rice cooks in less than 20 minutes. Bamboo extracts provide antioxidants and are rich in protein. Although this rice is more commonly used in making pudding. Nutrition Facts – Serving size is 1/3 cup dry (this serving size is for 1/3 cup. This is bigger than 1/4 serving size)

-210 calories

-0g fat

-0mg cholesterol

-0mg sodium

-43 grams total carb

-0 gram fiber

-4 grams of protein

