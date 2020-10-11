Health Tips: Your body needs many types of nutrients to stay healthy and to avoid diseases. Vitamin-C is one such nutrient which is very important for your body because it gives you the power to avoid diseases and helps you to keep healthy. By the way, whenever there is talk of supply of vitamin-C, lemon and orange are often thought of in people’s minds. While you can overcome vitamin-C deficiency by eating many such foods apart from oranges and lemons, let us tell you today, apart from oranges and lemons, what can you do to overcome this vitamin deficiency Huh.

Paprika

Capsicum is rich in vitamin-C nutrients. One cup of capsicum contains about 190 mg of vitamin C. Along with this, due to the good amount of vitamin A in paprika, it promotes the health of your eyes.

Green bell pepper

Plenty of vitamin-C is also found in green capsicum. About 120 mg of vitamin C is found in one cup of green bell pepper. Along with this, it is a great source of fiber, which keeps your digestion healthy.

Brokley

Approximately 132 mg of vitamin-C is found in a broccoli. Along with this, a lot of fiber is also found in it. If you eat broccoli regularly, then you can stay away from fatal diseases like cancer and be able to fight many other diseases.

Strawberries

Strawberries are a very healthy fruit. In many diseases, doctors recommend the consumption of strawberries. A cup of strawberries contains 84.7 mg of vitamin C. This can be helpful in keeping you healthy for a long time.

Pineapple

Pineapple is rich in many nutrients. About 78.9 milligrams of vitamin C and bromelain are found in a pineapple. Bromelain is a digestive enzyme that helps break down food and reduce inflammation. Bromelain helps you recover faster after hard exercise and keeps you healthy.

