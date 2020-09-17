Health Tips: Many people do not forget to include carbohydrate in their diet. Even sometimes people are so cautious about their diet that only the good carbs are added to the diet on the advice of the dietician and remove the bad carbs. But they don’t know that some of those whom they consider to be bad carbs are actually counted as good carbs. So let us know about those bad carbs which have good qualities to keep you healthy and also you will know why these carbs are considered bad.

Whole white bread

If you add whole wheat bread to your diet instead of white bread, then you will get vitamin B1, B2, B3, iron, fiber and essential minerals which are very beneficial for your health.

Oats

If you are using packet serial then you are advised to read the information about the nutrients given in the back of the pack. It is important to have 3 grams of fiber and 10 grams of sugar in a serial. You can have it with double toned milk in your breakfast.

Corn

Corn is counted in bad carbs because they are found in packaged processed corns, due to which it is considered to be devoid of nutrients. But corn is a whole grain, it is a good source of fiber, vitamin C, antioxidant lutein and zeaxanthin. You can take corn as popcorn or with salad.

Green peas

Anti-oxidants, vitamins and minerals are found in all three green peas. Seasonal peas are counted in good carbs. Consuming it lowers the cholesterol level and strengthens the immune system.

banana

Bananas are usually consumed to increase weight. Please tell that it is counted in bad carbs. But if taken in appropriate amounts, it can provide good nutrition. Explain that magnesium and potassium along with vitamin B6 are found in plenty inside bananas. Add this to your diet.

